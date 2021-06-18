The Charlotte Independence has been a part of the United Soccer League (USL) since 2014. In 2021, Independence made it their mission to support the local queer community of Charlotte during Pride month. Through their Charlotte Pride collaboration, the Independence will be fund-raising, educating and community-building during their August 14 game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for what they have dubbed “Pride Night.”

President of Charlotte Independence, Tim Schuldt, says “We are happy to partner with Charlotte Pride as a community builder and a positive resource for inclusivity. Soccer is a powerful unifier, and we welcome all community members to join us in our daily, year-round commitment to be ‘Stronger Together.’”

The Independence year-round online shop has also released several products with rainbow designs in honor of this new partnership. Part of these proceeds will also go towards Charlotte Pride’s annual festivities.

Representatives from Charlotte Pride will be at the game to share pamphlets and booklets regarding LGBTQ inclusivity and Pride events to all Independence fans. One such representative is Charlotte Pride Board President, Daniel Valdez.

“We are proud to partner with Charlotte Independence to show that our LGBTQ community is supported and valued in our local sports leagues,” says Valdez. “We hope all fans, new and old, can come out and celebrate with us on August 14.”

The idea behind Charlotte Independence’s “Stronger Together” campaign is simple: uplift and honor communities with a platform on which to make their voices heard. In April 2021, Independence hosted Military Appreciation Night to invite veterans and active duty soldiers to the soccer game as guests of honor.

In that partnership, the Independence team was able to raised funds for military personnel. They were also able to offer scholarships to children of veterans and disabled veterans. These themed nights are an effort to educate and influence soccer fans in a positive way.

To purchase a ticket for the Independence vs Riverhounds Charlotte Pride Night game on August 14 at 6 pm in Charlotte, go to bit.ly/35xonNS.

