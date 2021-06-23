RAIN began as an organization that provided end-of-life care and HIV/AIDS prevention and education. Over the past 30 years, it has flourished into a much broader resource, now dedicated to improving the quality of life of those affected by HIV/AIDS in all possible areas. This includes HIV/AIDS treatment, medication, education and housing. The organizations’ website reiterates one of their core principles: “housing IS healthcare.” The Havens, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, boasts 25 apartments and additional social areas for residents living with HIV/AIDS or other disabilities.

The Lowe’s Home Improvement Foundation recently offered The Havens $200,000 in grant money and another $50,000 in extra funds. These donations will go towards the revitalization of the affordable housing community. The Lowe’s Foundation has been operational since 1957 in the greater Charlotte area. Their commitment to providing aid for local communities has translated into K-12 public school support for over sixty years.

From 2020-2021, Lowe’s grants were given to Habitat for Roof Above, Charlotte Museum of History, Innovation Alley and several others. Through these organizations, the Lowe’s Foundation has offered over one-million-dollars’ worth of support to Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte. While partnering with the Carolina Panthers, Lowe’s raised over $100,000 for the nonprofit Veteran’s Bridge Home.

Another collaboration was formed through Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, She Built This City and Digi-Bridge with the end goal of transforming a warehouse into a workshop and classroom destination.

With all those accomplishments in mind, it’s exciting to think about what the donation to The Havens could accomplish.

Normal wear and tear means that the Havens’ housing units have seen better days, but one of RAIN’s main focuses will be the community rooms. These common spaces will be expanded to allow more areas for comfortable relaxation and social interaction. All of The Havens’ inhabitants are at or under the 50 percent mark of Charlotte’s median income and, as such, may not have a local space in which to unwind after a long day. These community centers are being revamped with this in mind.

As for the individual living areas, RAIN’s Vice President of Philanthropy, Nathan Smith, told WSOC-TV, “The property has been around for nearly 30 years. (The Havens) has always been about offering a safe, comfortable living environment.” In these environments, RAIN hopes to remodel kitchens, bathrooms and front doors.

According to RAIN, while the renovations are underway, residents will be temporarily housed in a different facility, allowing the renovation team to devote quality time and effort without disrupting the tenants’ daily routines.

