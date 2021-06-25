Dear Trinity,

I just moved from the country to the city, and I’m confused about the differences between transgender people, cross-dressers and drag queens.

TransConfused, Minneapolis, MN

Dear TransConfused,

Transgender people are folks who, for many reasons, decide to either; live differently from the gender they were assigned to at birth and/or change their bodies to the gender they identify most with. Cross-dressers are typically straight men that dress as women from time to time. And drag queens are men, and sometimes women (drag kings), who change their appearances, not their sexual identity, for performance purposes and/or a free bar tab. That’s the cut, I mean the tuck of it, sweetie.

Kisses, Trinity

Hello Trinity,

I love my boyfriend but he makes more money than me and he bugs me to get a better job or go to school to get a trade. Money means a lot to him. How do I get him to see that life is simple and not all about money?

Money vs. Life, Albuquerque, NM

Hello Money vs. Life,

It sounds more to me like he wants you to achieve greater things and become more successful for yourself and your relationship before the arthritis kicks in. Yes, it’s great to be simple but struggling your whole life is nothing to strive towards. So pumpkin, use his love (and money) to become more successful and less complacent.

Yours, Trinity

Dearest Trinity,

I’m gay and have a physical handicap. How do you suggest I find dates?

Handicapped & Dating, Cleveland, OH

Dearest Handicapped & Dating,

I’d start by searching the internet for groups of similar folks and making dates. And, on that first date, don’t talk about your negatives or issues but rather talk about the positives that have come from your negatives. But you probably know this already!

Hugs, Trinity

P.S. Never give up!

Hey Trinity,

I was with the same guy for months then he suddenly broke up with me for someone else. I’m so mad. I wish him more harm than he could ever imagine. Am I wrong to wish such things?

Unkind Thoughts, Las Vegas, NV

Hey Unkind Thoughts,

Being revengeful may be wrong but being mad and/or thinking nasty thoughts is normal after a breakup. So baby, wish away but never get too carried away…

and read:

Trinity’s Wishes You Are Allowed and Not Allowed After a Break Up

You’re not allowed to wish that he ends up a cancer patient helplessly dying in a lonely hospital room. But you are allowed to think of him as a witch in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692 who is being wrongfully and painfully prosecuted for being a witch. You’re not allowed to wish that she ends up in a terrible car accident, paralyzing herself and her new lover. But you are allowed to think of her as a laboratory rat, being given a new experimental drug to see if her fat cells multiply rapidly. You’re not allowed to wish that they become a hate crime victim, beaten by the religious right and left at the Republican Campaign Office. But you are allowed to think of them as a criminal who has been dumped on an island without food, fire or sex for two years. You’re not allowed to wish that she ends up a kidnapped and buried alive. But you are allowed to think of her as Tippi Hedren from Hitchcock’s “The Birds” where thousands of birds peck her to near death. You’re not allowed to wish him to be slowly starved then beheaded on the internet. But you are allowed to wish him, her or them a boring and itchy life, far, far away from you!

With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking” a weekly radio drama, performed globally and is now minister of WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings. Sponsored by: WIG Ministries, wigministries.org Gay Spirituality for the Next Generation!

