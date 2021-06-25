CHARLOTTE

Time Out Youth, Reel Out Charlotte and Charlotte Pride Commence Their Summer Movie Series

On June 25 at 8 p.m., local LGBTQ groups are hosting a free outdoor event for youth and adults alike. Double-featuring Disney’s Inside Out and Coco, this will be a celebration of childhood and family-friendly summer fun. Snacks and beverages may be purchased at the concession stand and attendants are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

info: bit.ly/3vxadXw

NORTH CAROLINA

Advocating for LGBTQ Nonprofits Asheville Business Holds Pride Month Art Contest

With a deadline of June 30, Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn is seeking an artist to design their Pride Artist Bag of the year. Ginger Frank, owner of the gourmet popcorn company, has pledged $2 to the Campaign for Southern Equality for each Pride Artist Bag sold. Residents of any age or demographic are encouraged to submit their work.

info: bit.ly/2TFdUNH

Raleigh’s Trolley Rides to Highlight Important LGBTQ-Related Locations

Trolley driver John Lytvinenko dons a rainbow tie to guide tourists, and N.C. natives alike, through some of Raleigh’s most historically significant LGBTQ locations. Visiting what are referred to as some of the city’s “gayborhoods,” this tour goes into Mordecai Historic Park, the warehouse district and the N.C. State campus. The LGBT Center of Raleigh is sponsoring outings such as this throughout June. This will include a mini Pride parade at Dorothea Dix Park on June 27.

info: abc11.tv/3cKuEK8

National

Ocean Springs Is First Southern Mississippi City to Recognize Pride Month

In 1993, Ocean Springs, Miss. held their first Pride parade. This was met with intense backlash from police and laymen alike. However, this year Mayor Shea Dobson released a proclamation that stated Ocean Springs’ celebration of LGBTQ persons. Although Ocean Springs has yet to issue a non-discrimination ordinance, it is the first Coast city to make a public statement supporting Pride month.

info: bit.ly/3gCv6uR

Christian University Elects Gay Student Body President

Claire Murashima made history as the first openly gay woman in any position of leadership at Calvin University in Michigan. This college is closely affilitated to the Christian Reformed Church and considers itself a conservative Christian institution. As such, the fact that Calvin allowed for a queer person to take office seemed strange, but the university has been known to be open to all students as long as they act in what the school deems to be a respectful and appropriate manner. Murashima says, “I mainly came out so people could look to me and know they didn’t have to give up their faith if they’re in the LGBTQ community.”

info: bit.ly/3gCNyna

Knowing Your Status on National HIV Testing Day

The Detroit Public Health STD Clinic is offering free HIV Testing on June 19 in honor of National HIV Testing Day, which will take place on June 27. Keshaun Houston, a clinical social worker and research assistant at Michigan’s Wayne State University, spoke to WXYZ News about her personal and professional experiences with HIV/AIDS. When her brother passed away from AIDS in the early 90s, Houston was not allowed in his hospital room to say goodbye. Since then she has made it her mission to keep people informed about HIV/AIDS.

info: bit.ly/3cNZmlw

Wisconsin-Milwaukee Graduate Creates LGBTQ Support Group

Peer Recover in Supportive Mutuality (PRISM) was created by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) graduate Erica Steib. With a current team of seven peer support specialists, Steib hopes to offer LGBTQ persons constant text, phone, face-to-face or email encouragement. This project was manifested from the need that Steib saw for members of the LGBTQ community to be able to discuss what they were feeling or thinking in a judgement free environment.

info: bit.ly/3vxPXoz

Kamala Harris Becomes First VP to March at Pride While in Office

In a “love is love” t-shirt, acting Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband marched in the Washington D.C. Pride parade. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris told NBC Washington. Both Harris and President Biden have stated that they intend on ending LGBTQ-related discrimination in the military as well as public businesses.

info: bit.ly/3xsfpNL

International

Lesbian Attacked in South Africa, Told To “Stop Doing What She Is Doing”

A 27 year old lesbian was physically assaulted in Cape Town in early June for her sexuality. This woman said that she did not want to press charges because she is not out to her family and because she knew her attackers and was afraid that they would kill her if she reported them to the police. There have been several cases of sapphic women being murdered in South Africa because of their sexual orientations. Sharon Cox from the human rights organization, the Triangle Project, says, “It is a sad reality that even though we are in 2021, with a progressive Constitution, paper rights and lived realities are worlds apart. People’s attitudes need to change and that, unfortunately, has not happened.”

info: bit.ly/35ttLl0

