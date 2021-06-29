Drag production company Dine with Divas is putting on a show in one of Asheville’s most popular bars, Highland Brewing, on July 29 at 7 p.m. The drag queen performances will be part burlesque and part comedy acts. There will be music and celebrity impersonations of Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Ticket priced for the dinner and cabaret event are in the $30-50 range, with all proceeds being donated to the Free Farmers Market for the Elderly, which provides healthy and locally-grown food for seniors in a welcoming environment that offers food tasting, nutrition lessons and live music.

“The production is a little more formal than just a drag show,” offers Gordon Hensley, the show’s producer (and a performer) with more than two decades of theatre experience. “It is a mix of professional drag performances like lip syncing, dancing, audience interaction and sometimes even live signing.”

The menu is a mix of southern comfort food options, which include pork, chicken, collard greens and cornbread. Beer, champagne, cider and desert will also be available. Photos are not only allowed during the performances, but encouraged.

To purchase a ticket, or for more information regarding the production, regulations, age restrictions and bonus benefits, visit their website at bit.ly/35TB4ma or call 828-333-7247.

