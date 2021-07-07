Mental, physical and emotional well-being has been dealt an enormous blow via COVID-19 in all communities. Now that vaccines are being administered and businesses are opening up, the impact of the pandemic on the LGBTQ community has yet to be studied in-depth. Overall, drug addiction and alcohol consumption have increased dramatically since 2019 and the impact of isolation, uncertainty and loss has influenced nearly everyone, especially those in the LGBTQ community.

Studies done by Kaiser Health Research earlier during the height of the pandemic have shown that 74 percent of LGBTQ people, and 49 percent of non-LGBTQ people, have experienced more worry and stress during the pandemic than ever before in their lives. This negative mental impact was felt by 49 percent of LGBTQ people and 23 percent of non-LGBTQ people.

Additional research has found that one-third of all LGBTQ adults believe the news consistently underestimated the significance of COVID-19, while three-fourths of LGBTQ adults have, at some point during the past two years, been worried that someone in their family was sick from COVID-19.

As mental and physical health continued its downward track through the LGBTQ community, more LGBTQ individuals felt it likely a cure would be found. This did became somewhat of a reality when the availability of vaccines were announced. Earlier in 2020, most LGBTQ people confirmed they were comfortable following the CDC’s instructions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna have become more widespread, about half of all Americans have been vaccinated. Seventy-five percent of LGBTQ people, however, have indicated that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the community health at large, while only 48 percent of non-LGBTQ people feel the same. More non-LGBTQ Americans believe that getting vaccinated should be a personal choice than LGBTQ persons.

According to reports for North Carolina, 54 percent of state residents have received at least the first half of their vaccine dosage. In South Carolina, the percentage individuals that have been vaccinated is reported at 44 percent.

