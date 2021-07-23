Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th District, is well-known for her ongoing anti-LGBTQ commentary. Earlier this month, her hate speech made headlines, yet again.

In the television series, “9 Months with Courteney Cox,” a transgender woman attempts to breastfeed the child she and her transgender husband have parented. Although the mother, Petrona, is forced to use formula in the end, Greene and Liz Joy, another conservative politician, were outraged at Petrona and her husband’s child-rearing decisions.

Joy tweeted first: “This is child abuse of this newborn!” To which Greene replied, “This is CHILD ABUSE!!! This baby is in danger! Remove this child immediately. Caring for and raising children should have nothing, absolutely NOTHING, to do with fulfilling this man’s unnatural fantasies. Men can NOT give birth or breast feed. They are mentally unstable.”

Trudy Ring, Copy Chief for The Advocate, notes the general lack of information and knowledge in Greene’s tweet about this particular incident, citing a recent study that shows transgender women are able to breastfeed through hormones or medications that may induce lactation.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) is keeping track of Greene’s continuing transphobic and homophobic actions and rants. The first was a sign that Greene placed outside the doorway to her congressional office. The poster was aimed at one specific person: Illinois Representative Marie Newman. The placard read: “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. Trust the Science!” It was meant, not only as a personal slight to Newman’s transgender child, but also as a challenge to Newman’s support of the Equality Act.



GLAAD’s website points out this past July 13 was not the first time Greene has tweeted about the LGBTQ community in a negative manner. On February 6, Greene responded to a video of a parent teaching their child about gender, writing, “Lying to a child and teaching them, training them in gender lies is child abuse. Denying God’s creation, that he made us male and female, in HIS image, and causing a little one to stumble in this way is completely evil.”



In addition to supporting the extremely transphobic Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, Greene also co-sponsored the Old Glory Only Act. This was drafted in an effort to keep Pride flags from flying at United States’ embassies.

But it doesn’t end there: on Facebook, Greene commented about a drag queen’s public library story-time event with “Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending! Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!” and, despite being a potential Republican ally, Greene has burned bridges with Republican transwoman gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner when Greene tweeted, “Stop promoting this man in a dress.”

