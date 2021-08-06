Charlotte

LGBTQ Business Owners Discuss Their Wins and Losses Over Lunch

Facilitated by the Carolinas LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Sunshine Media Network, this entrepreneurial exchange will take place on August 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the NoDa Brewing Company. Speakers include Anita Staton, owner of Miles Solution, Matthew Westheimer, owner of Precision Chiropractic, Nattiel Turner, owner of Your Custom Catering & Events and Jennifer Moxley, owner of Sunshine Media. These titans of industry will be available to answer questions from new, and seasoned, business owners. Lunch will be provided, but tickets are limited.

National

Bar in Wyoming Located Near the Location of Matthew Shepard’s Murder Sells Anti-Gay Shirts

In 1998, Matthew Shepard was beaten and killed for being an out member of the LGBTQ community. Years later, Eagle’s Nest in Cheyenne, Wyo. started selling shirts with the words “in Wyoming, we have a cure for AIDS, we shoot fu—n’ fa—-s” across the top. LGBTQ advocacy organization Wyoming Equality saw a photo of the shirts in circulation and filed a complaint with Raymond Bereziuk, the bar’s owner. Bereziuk has refused to take the shirts out of circulation, claiming that he only controls the bar business, not the apparel business.

Trio in Georgia Arrested for Shaving the Word “Gay” into 12-Year-Old’s Hair

“You think this on the side of your head for no reason, is that what you think?” These words were caught on video as a young man shaved the word “gay” into the side of 12-year-old’s head. After this Instagram Live video was posted, the Atlanta police got involved. Three people have been arrested for this blatantly homophobic abuse: Brittney Mills, age 35, Lorkeyla Spencer, age 19 and Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, age 18. The victim’s relation to the man in the video, or the two women in custody, has yet to be released.

Father’s Biphobic Rant Against Daughter Published in the Daily Telegraph

An 18-year-old girl’s father wrote into the Daily Telegraph’s “Parenting Confessions” column with one major concern: his daughter had come out as bisexual. “My daughter doesn’t like girls and boys,” he writes “she likes boys. But she says she is attracted to both to jump on another woke bandwagon because for snowflake Gen Z, it’s trendy to be gender-ambiguous.” Several bisexual and allied activists have condemned the Telegraph for publishing the piece. Others, however, agree that this young woman’s father should not support his daughter’s sexuality.

Trump Supporter in Ohio Caught Defecating on Gay Neighbors’ Lawn

At 70-years-old, Jack Detrick has no problem staying active. After being spotted in his neighbors’ lawn at 3:15 a.m., Detrick admitted to the Greenville Police Department that he had been defecating and urinating on that lawn for over 10 years. When asked why, Detrick replied, “because they are Democrats and support Joe Biden.” Detrick denies targeting the couple because they were gay, rather, he continues to argue that he was expressing his political opinion on the Democratic Party and nothing more. He has been sentenced to 20 days in prison, 30 hours of community service, one year of probation and a $232 fine. These penalties have been filed under “littering.”

International

20 Young Men Attack Gay Couple in Corsica

Same-sex couple Mickaël and Benoît, were vacationing in the French island of Corsica with Benoît’s brother, sister and sister-in-law when they decided to go experience the local nightlife. On the dance floor, a group of young men, most likely between the ages of 15 and 21 years old, began harassing the couple. Benoît says that he confirmed to them that he was, in fact, gay, and that he would like them to leave him and his partner alone. When the men refused, Benoît and Mickaël left the club. They were, however, followed out into the night where the group of nearly 20 men viciously beat them. Between the pair, there were two broken noses, intense bruising and bleeding. Of the spectators who watched this attack, Benoît says, “they brought out the popcorn.” The police have assured the couple that they are on the case, but no arrests have been made.

Rugby Player Will Not Be Forced to Return to Kenya Where He Says He Would Be Targeted for His Sexuality

Kenneth Macharia, a 41-year-old rugby player from Kenya, has just had his refugee appeal granted. The Kenyan high court refuses to recognize same-sex marriage and persecution of members of the LGBTQ community is commonplace. Macharia arrived in the United Kingdom in 2009 on a student visa. Through the years, he has become a specialist mechanical engineer as well as a talented sportsman. He and his rugby teammates are overjoyed to find that he may stay in the U.K., where he feels welcomed, and most importantly, safe.

Current Governor and Future Presidential Candidate of Brazil is a Gay Activist

Eduardo Leite has served as the Governor of Rio Grande do Sol in Brazil since 2019. A member of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Leite has voiced his support for same-sex marriage, decriminalization of marijuana and stricter gun control in the past. This month, Leite was asked to do an interview for the popular talk show, “Conversa com Bial.” There, he revealed that he identifies as gay, making him the first openly gay governor in the history of Brazil. Since this announcement, Leite has also shared that he intends to run against current President of Brazil, and member of the Independent Party, Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election. “I’m a governor who is gay rather than a gay governor,” Leite says, “Just as Obama in the United States wasn’t a Black president, but a president who was Black. And I’m proud of this.”

