Campus Pride is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year by commemorating the work they have done with over 1,400 colleges and universities over the past 20 years. During that time, LGBTQ individuals aged 18 to 26 have and, going forward, will continue to reap the benefits of Campus Prides’ programs, grants and social groups.

This year has brought with it the promise of a greater media presence and several opportunities for community growth.

“Today we remain committed to our mission in building future leaders and creating stronger communities,” says Campus Pride Founder and Executive Director, Shane Windmeyer. “The work is never done.”

In advancing the far-reaching efforts of the organization, Campus Pride has also dedicated their Career Connect portal to the facilitation of relationships between LGBTQ-friendly enterprises, advisors and potential employees. With funds up to $600 each allocated to current and future students, Campus Pride has made 2021 a great year for those seeking to advance or begin their college education.

Campus Pride recognizes the difficulty that both out and closeted individuals have in finding affirming academic spaces. In response, the organization launched the Campus Pride Map in March. This online search engine acts as a cheat sheet of sorts for LGBTQ-related resources at each community college or state university.

Alumni and current staff and faculty (Allied and LGBTQ) at these schools are now recognized through Campus Pride’s Spotlight Series. Since February 2021, those from universities around the country have been featured on Campus Pride’s Instagram Live.

Cultural Diversity is one of the main focuses of Campus Pride. In the interest of empowerment, education and inclusivity, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have their policies and campaigns prominently placed to keep all Campus Pride users informed. This includes the HBCU Clearinghouse, an online program that alerts students and faculty about upcoming projects.

The Campus Pride’s Safe Space Training institutions and their members are asked to complete workshops regarding allied, LGBTQ-related and gender-expansive issues.

Additionally, Campus Pride’s Stop the Hate program extends to multiple racial and cultural groups, from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) individuals to those with disabilities, in an effort to help show how schools should create a more welcoming and tolerant environment.

Says Windmeyer: “Our Campus Pride family is strong as we continue to grow and plan for our future.”

