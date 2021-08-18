After seven years at the helm of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, Executive Director Lee Storrow is leaving the organization for a new role with Community Education Group (CEG). His last day at NCAAN is August 20.

“It’s been such an honor to serve as executive director of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network,” says Storrow. “Working with our network and people living with HIV has grown and shaped my approach to public health and I’m so thankful for the support, energy, and passion this network has given me and our organization over the last seven years.”

At CEG, Storrow will serve as regional and national policy director, where he will lead policy efforts on the impact of HIV & hepatitis in rural America.

“I’ve respected and known the work of their team for some time,” Storrow offers. “I am thrilled to take on broader work fighting for the rights of rural communities impacted by HIV & hepatitis across our country.

Under his leadership at NCAAN, the organization has successfully tackled significant policy challenges in North Carolina. Storrow led campaigns that increased access to health insurance for individuals on the HIV Medication Assistance Program, modernized the state’s HIV criminal law and secured more than $1 million in new funding for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for hepatitis testing and linkage to the cure.

The organization also grew significantly, and Storrow cultivated a major matching gift from the Elton John AIDS Foundation to establish NCAAN’s endowment.

“Lee is an advocate’s advocate — he listens well, speaks persuasively, and recruits constantly. Lee understands that policy work is a marathon, not a sprint and that having partners from many sectors is vital — we will miss his leadership,” says Sandra Boren, vice president and senior program officer at Cone Health Foundation.

“Lee transformed NCAAN over the last seven years into a powerful organization that made significant policy changes in North Carolina and across the region,” says Veleria Levy, vice chair of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network board of directors. “He’s significantly grown our budget, and the founding of our endowment at the NC Community Foundation is the kind of forward thinking Lee constantly displayed that will leave a legacy and mark for years to come.”

Janeen Gingrich, an experienced North Carolina nonprofit professional, will serve as interim executive director while the board leads a national search for the next executive director.

“I feel so proud of all that we’ve accomplished at the North Carolina AIDS Action Network,” says Storrow. “I’m excited about my new job, but will certainly miss the phenomenal staff team, board and dedicated group of volunteers at NCAAN.”

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.