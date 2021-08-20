Charlotte

Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce Facilitates “Visibility = Empowerment” Networking Event

The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce is hosting an evening for Charlotte’s professional queer community on August 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the NoDa Company Store. This social gathering will feature live jazz music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and plenty of engaging conversation. Certified LGBTQ Business Enterprise representatives will be available to discuss diversification amongst workforces, fellowships and volunteer positions.

info: bit.ly/3fYW3t7

All-Gender Participants Welcome to the Charlotte Pride Pageant

This annual drag competition is open to any interested parties who value inclusivity and fun. For those wanting to take to the stage, applications will remain open until August 19. This family-friendly show will take place on August 28 at the Northwest School of Arts at 6 p.m. For those who would prefer to attend the performance as audience members, tickets are on sale both online and at the door. Winners will be determined by the former Mx. Charlotte Pride, Mr. Charlotte Pride and Ms. Charlotte Pride.

info: charlottepride.org/pageant

National

Transgender Woman Running for New Orleans City Council

Mariah Moore believes that, in order for minoritized individuals to have a say in political decisions, they must first be represented in the government. She hopes to do just that, envisioning a world in which “Black trans lives matter,” will be uttered by a Black transgender woman in power. With her background in the Transgender Law Center, the trans-specific permanent housing nonprofit, the House of Tulip, and having engaged in the world of sex work, Moore aims to bring her professional and personal experiences to the position of city council member.

info: bit.ly/3AF0e5u

Founder of the University of Pennsylvania’s LGBT Center Has Passed Away

Bob Schoenberg, age 76 at the time of his passing, was witness to a violent, homophobic beating on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus in 1982. It was after this event that Schoenberg decided to create an LGBT Center, in which he served as Director for 35 years. Holding the title of second-oldest and largest LGBTQ center in the United States, Penn’s queer students emphasize the safety and comfort that they feel at school.

info: bit.ly/3iImxB0

DC Comic’s Robin Comes Out as Bisexual

The journey of Batman’s sidekick/protégée, Tim Drake, is depicted in his newest comic, as he struggles to find the right words to describe his romantic feelings. Author Meghan Fitzmartin has spoken out about this decision, maintaining that Drake’s past interest in Stephanie Brown was “100 percent real,” but that his interest in his friend, Bernard Dowd, is equally valid.

info: washex.am/3yLbtbT

International

India Creates Soccer Team Made Up of All Transgender Kids

Sadam Hanjabam founded Ya-All as a way to diminish the stigma surrounding LGBTQ persons in India. Although this grassroots organization began as a form of “revolution,” the translation of the term “ya-all,” it has transformed into a safe haven for transgender youth and their families. The team’s captain, Miller Khuman, says, “We all come from different backgrounds, united simply by our love for soccer. The fact that we’re all also trans men is most certainly a cherry on the pie. We can now see that the people who used to pass snarky remarks at us are now cheering for us when we hit it out of the park.”

info: bit.ly/3g0PdU5

Pastoral Minister to Become Contact Person for LGBTQ-Identified Catholics in Germany

Archbishop Heiner Koch says that he is tired of seeing LGBTQ Catholics being excluded from both the Catholic as well as the LGBTQ communities. Koch discussed his idea with the Lesbian and Gay Association and they all decided that a facilitating church official would be the best, and most welcoming, face to greet prospective queer congregants.

info: bit.ly/3lTLs6K

Queer Family Run Out of Russia After Modeling for Grocery Ad

Yuma and three members of her family posed for a photo, as per the request of grocery chain, VkusVill. In Russia, any LGBTQ media is not open to those under 18 and will legally be recognized as “gay propaganda toward minors.” After receiving a slew of death threats, the family fled to Barcelona, where they have been posting pictures of themselves waving a rainbow flag. VkusVill, on the other hand is distancing themselves from the ad, publishing that they are sorry for “hurting the feelings of a large number of our customers, employees, partners and suppliers.”

info: bit.ly/2VL0OQq

New Zealand Residents May Do Time for Performing Conversion Therapy

In a new bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi and the New Zealand government states that conversion therapy is a harmful and ancient practice that has no place in the modern world. This bill would make it so that those performing conversation therapy on a minor will be sentenced to three years in prison and those who cause harm to minors will be sentenced to five years.

info: reut.rs/2VUOLzP

