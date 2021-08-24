As of August 23, all Charlotte Pride events from August 28 until September 18 have been postponed until October, 2021. Because of the Delta variant and increased rates of COVID-19 infections, Charlotte Pride will require all attendees for October’s indoor events to wear a mask and bring proof of a full COVID-19 vaccine. No unvaccinated individuals may participate.

As of now, the most immediate schedule changes can be found in the festival and concert. Originally envisioned as two separate events on two separate days, the festival and concert have been combined into a single day.



The updated schedule is as follows:

Charlotte Pride Drag Pageant

Originally scheduled for Saturday, August 28

Postponed and rescheduled as a portion of October 16 concert and festival

Charlotte Pride Interfaith Celebration

Originally scheduled for Sunday, September 12

Postponed until Sunday, October 17, 4 p.m.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Ave., Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Pride Festival & Concert

Presented by PNC Bank and Truist

Originally scheduled for Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18

Postponed until Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

AvidXchange Music Factory Festival Grounds, 819 Hamilton St., Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Pride Parade

Will proceed as originally scheduled on Sunday, October 24

Tryon Street, Uptown Charlotte



Charlotte Pride is still working out the details on how to livestream larger outdoor events. Communications Director, Matt Comer, says they are exploring ways to make everything more accessible to all LGBTQ and allied individuals, especially those who are not able-bodied or not yet out of the closet. In order to keep all in-person attendees safe, any one of Charlotte Pride events may be subject to capacity restrictions.



“We are hopeful this postponement will encourage all members of our community and our allies to take the initiative to get fully vaccinated and do their part to protect our community,” says Daniel Valdez, President of Charlotte Pride. “Higher vaccination rates, lower positivity rates, and decreased community spread are essential for hosting our events at any point in 2021. We’re calling on every member of our community do their part – get vaccinated, wear masks, get tested.”



Another way Charlotte Pride hopes to keep their venues safe is by shifting events to either smaller pieces of property or private property. This allows the organization to scale back when at capacity, as per Charlotte or North Carolina’s mandates. On public property and public streets, Charlotte Pride would not be able to control the number of attendees as well as they would like. “We’ll keep monitoring all public health guidance and best practices for large events like ours,” Valdez confirms.



“There are a lot of really great lessons learned last year and this year [about ways] we can make our activities more accessible to a wide array of people,” says Comer. “Everybody in the community is ready to see an end to the pandemic and see a return of the traditional celebrations, like the two-day street festival and parade that we have become accustomed to.”

Comer is confident this year’s presentation will shape the presentation going forward.

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.