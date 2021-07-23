Stories of Black LGBTQ Resilience and Economic Mobility
This special series seeks to connect responses to economic security and upward mobility to the lives and futures of Black LGBTQ people. It is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network. To learn more about solutions journalism, visit solutionsjournalism.org.
feature stories
Poor No More Won’t Leave Trans Community Behind
For those who are members of marginalized communities (Black, brown, LGBTQ, differently-abled and others) poverty can often be, or can seem like, a continuous cycle with no end in sight.
Access to Healthcare Improves Black Economic Stability
According to a new study by the Williams Institute, more Black LGBTQ adults than Black non-LGBTQ adults were uninsured and fewer Black LGBTQ adults had a personal doctor compared to their straight counterparts, specifically in the South.
Pride and Juneteenth
Each year in June, the idea of freedom shines, however, as we celebrate two monumental moments in American history with Pride and Juneteenth events. While the two honor different fights for freedom, they both share a common purpose of cultural visibility and equality.