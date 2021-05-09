Out for Undergrad Tech Accepting Applications
The Out for Undergrad Tech (O4U) conference applications are open to LGBTQ undergraduate students who are aiming for a career in technology. Recommended for LGBTQ UNC Charlotte (UNCC) students, the conference itself will take place October 7-10, and will be conducted entirely online. The application deadline is June 2.
Rally at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center
The interconnectedness of these groups and issues has encouraged the intersectional approach that will be taken by the “Protect Charlotteans Now” rally. According to their Facebook page, the rally’s focal purpose is to ensure that people have equal access to employment, public accommodations and housing.
Emergency Community Relief Fundraiser
Equality NC, Charlotte Pride, the Campaign for Southern Equality and Transcend Charlotte have called upon the LGBTQ and allied community of North Carolina to match their donation to support black transgender women in need.
Carolinas CARE Partnership Seeking Peer Support Specialist
For 20 hours every week, this specialist will be responsible for offering aid to clients utilizing the Homeless Support Services program while also reporting to the Wellness Program Manager.
Charlotte Gaymers Network and Charlotte Pride Host LGBTQ Game Night
The Charlotte Gaymers Network and Charlotte Pride have come together to create an LGBTQ game night via the online game website Jackbox Party.
Asheville Bans Discrimination Against Transgender Residents
With a unanimously supportive vote from the entire city council, Asheville’s local governing body has helped the mountain town join a list of other North Carolina cities, counties and towns to ban LGBTQ discrimination
