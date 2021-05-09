News

Out for Undergrad Tech Accepting Applications

Annual Conference to Be Held Online

The Out for Undergrad Tech (O4U) conference applications are open to LGBTQ undergraduate students who are aiming for a career in technology. Recommended for LGBTQ UNC Charlotte (UNCC) students, the conference itself will take place October 7-10, and will be conducted entirely online. The application deadline is June 2.

by Julianna Peres
News

Rally at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center

Five Organizations Demand Nondiscrimination Ordinance for the City

The interconnectedness of these groups and issues has encouraged the intersectional approach that will be taken by the “Protect Charlotteans Now” rally. According to their Facebook page, the rally’s focal purpose is to ensure that people have equal access to employment, public accommodations and housing.

by Julianna Peres
News

Emergency Community Relief Fundraiser

Black Transgender Women in Charlotte Need Immediate Aid

Equality NC, Charlotte Pride, the Campaign for Southern Equality and Transcend Charlotte have called upon the LGBTQ and allied community of North Carolina to match their donation to support black transgender women in need.

by Julianna Peres
News

Carolinas CARE Partnership Seeking Peer Support Specialist

Part-Time Employee to Increase Community Access to HIV, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

For 20 hours every week, this specialist will be responsible for offering aid to clients utilizing the Homeless Support Services program while also reporting to the Wellness Program Manager.

by Julianna Peres

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.